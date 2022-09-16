FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2022 07:26:49      انڈین آواز

Gauahar Khan learns to ride a horse for her upcoming show Shiksha Mandal

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Gauahar Khan is no stranger to portraying unconventional, hard-hitting characters. She will go to any lengths to achieve perfection—be it with drama, romance or even action! And this is precisely what she did when she discovered that she had to ride a horse for a scene in her upcoming series, Shiksha Mandal.

And Gauahar Khan learnt how to ride a horse in one day! In the show, she is seen playing a no-nonsense cop, who is quick-witted and intuitive.

Says Gauahar, “I performed quite a few stunts on my own. The show also has a scene where I am riding a horse but I didn’t know how to ride one. But when the role demands something, you have to give it your all to make it look authentic; there’s no other way. So, I learnt how to ride a horse. We didn’t have much time, so I did it in one day. It takes around six months to be a confident rider, but I had to learn the basics in a day. All credit to our action director, Salaam sir, and his team who patiently trained me. It was pretty intense actually, but empowering at the same time.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Cup; Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Harpal  Singh Bedi  An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala, enabled B ...

Football: Heirok  School, Manipur beat Jharkhand’s Barway School to win 61st Subroto Cup U-14 title

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 September : Heirok Higher Secondary, Imphal, overpowered spirited Barw ...

Simon Katich named head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach as MI Cape Town announces coaching team 

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15th September  MI Cape Town  on Thursday named  Sim ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart