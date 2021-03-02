Gadkari urges car manufacturers to give priority to indigenous production of flex engines

Staff Reporter /NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged the car manufacturers to give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol.

Meeting a delegation of carmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers, the Minister said that, with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country, more than 70 per cent of gasoline consumed by two wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex fuel vehicles.

During the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the request by the delegation to postpone implementation of BS-VI CAFÉ Phase-II regulations to 1st of April, 2024. The request was made on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID and slow consumer demand. While agreeing to examine the request, Mr Gadkari made it clear to them that Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality. He said, if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.

The Minister asked the delegation to come back next month with a detailed study on what steps have been taken by the industry on meeting the BS -VI Phase-I standards and the financial implications of going ahead with BS-VI CAFE Phase-II standards.