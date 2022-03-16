FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gadkari launches Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari today launched the world’s most advanced technology- developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Toyota Mirai in New Delhi. He said it is an important initiative in promoting clean energy and protecting the environment by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and thereby making India ‘Energy Self-reliant’ by 2047.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, R K Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey including Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura and Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar were also present at the launch.

Road Transport Ministry said, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and International Center for Automotive Technology are conducting a Pilot Project to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The Ministry said that this is a first of its kind project in India which aims at creating a Green Hydrogen based ecosystem in the country by bringing awareness about the unique utility of Green Hydrogen and FCEV technology. It said that introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen’s potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.

