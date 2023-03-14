Gadkari launches 27 National Highway projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Purvanchal & Bundlekhand

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today launched 27 National Highway projects worth around Rs 13 thousand crore in Purvanchal and Bundlekhand, the two backward regions of Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister launched 18 National Highway project works worth around 10 thousand rupees crore in the Gorakhpur district of the Purvanchal region. This included the inauguration of six completed Road projects and the laying of stones for 12 Road construction projects.

On the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said that the inauguration and laying stones of these projects will encourage the flow of investment in the State and increase industrial development which will further generate new employment avenues. He further added that by the end of 2024, his department will complete the construction works worth rupees five lakh crore in the State. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving four-lane connectivity from Ayodhya to Janakpur through Ram Janki Marg.

The 18 National Highway projects launched today are spread over Gorakhpur, Maharajganj Basti and Balrampur districts. These projects include the construction of a bypass which will complete the Gorakhpur ring Road resulting in hassle-free traffic movement in the City. It also includes the road construction from Kushinagar to Lumbini which will increase international tourism among the Buddha tourist destinations in the region.

Later in the afternoon, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reached Mahoba district where he launched nine National Highway projects which will cover major areas of Bundelkhand spread over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.