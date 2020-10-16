Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 16 NH projects in Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1411 kms worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The event was presided by the Chief Minister Shri Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Union MoSs Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Shri G Kishan Reddy, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that the length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh before May 2014 was 4193 Km, which has now increased to 6860 Km.

Thus, there has been increase of 2667 Km (64%) in NH length during past 6 years. He informed that works costing Rs 34,100 crore are under DPR Stage and targeted for completion by 2024, while works costing Rs. 25,440 crore are under implementation.

He said, The Minister said, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a New India, development of world-class transport infrastructure has been prioritized, through initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana, India’s largest ever infrastructure development programme. Many flagship corridors such as Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway, Chennai – Bengaluru Expressway, Anantapur – Amaravati Expressway etc. are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana.50-60% progress has been achieved in projects costing Rs 18,100 crore.

The Minister invited the Chief Minister to Delhi at an early date to discuss and resolve pending issues. He assured his total support in sanctioning maximum number of developmental projects for the State.He informed that 5000 Km of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State. In addition, 400 Km of Port Connectivity Roads will also be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

He said, The Bharatmala Pariyojana was conceptualized through a scientific study of freight traffic movement between key origin-destination pairs to enable efficient freight and passenger movement. 35,000 km of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in the country.

Gadkari informed that the 335 Km Anantpur – Amaravati Expressway is being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The access control Expressway improving connectivity of Capital Region, Coastal and Northern region of Andhra Pradesh and will greatly enable the economic prosperity of the region.

The Expressway has 16 Packages and is being developed with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. It connects Amaravati, new capital city of Andhra Pradesh with Anantapuramu of Rayalaseema Region and it provides a major connectivity between NH-44 & NH-16 which are lifeline in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister said, the Bangalore – Chennai Expressway with a length of 262 Km is also one of the Expressways being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This access control Expressway, improving connectivity between Bangalore and Chennai, will greatly enable the economic prosperity of the region.

Three packages with a total length of 85 Km are being developed in the State of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 5,200 Crore. The Works have been sanctioned and construction is being initiated in another 16 projects of length 878 km at an investment of Rs 7,585 Crore. Its includes construction of Western Side Benz Circle Flyover in the city limits of Vijayawada.

Shri Gadkari said, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is endeavouring and committed to ensure expedited completion of these projects to enable economic prosperity of the state.

He said, the State Government has extended its co-operation in sharing the land acquisition cost for the Amaravati – Anantapur Expressway. He requested the State Government to continue this co-operation for the implementation of other projects too, resolving the issues of the Toll Plazas and fast disbursement of compensation for land acquisition.

The Minister informed that projects with total length of 637 kms costing Rs 8306 crore are likely to be completed during 2020-21.

These include 8 projects with road length of 150 kms at a cost of Rs 3850 crore by NHAI, and 19 projects with road length of 487 kms at a cost of Rs 4456 crore by MoRTH. Further, projects with total length of 535 Km costing Rs 11,712 crore are to be awarded during the current FY. These include 4 projects with road length of 217 kms at a cost of Rs 9071 crore by NHAI, and 9 projects with road length of 318 kms at a cost of Rs 2641 crore by MoRTH.

Another 2371 Km projects costing Rs 34,133 crore are in DPR stage. These include 10 projects with road length of 713 kms at a cost of Rs 19559 crore by NHAI, 24 PC projects with road length of 404 kms at a cost of Rs 7004 crore, and 20 projects with road length of 1254 kms at a cost of Rs 7570 crore by MoRTH.