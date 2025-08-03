Gadkari Inaugurates ₹5,233 Cr Highway Projects in Andhra Pradesh

AMN / MANGLAGIRI (AP)

Union Minister Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 29 National Highway projects covering 272 km with an investment of over ₹5,233 crore, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Mr. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Union MoS Mr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials during an event held at Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gadkari emphasized that these projects are aligned with Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision to improve road safety, eliminate accident-prone black spots and railway crossings, reduce logistics costs, and enhance rural and tribal connectivity. He also noted that these highways would help decongest key urban areas like Tirupati, Nellore, and Rayachoty, thus driving Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a major growth engine in India.

Highlighting the economic impact of improved infrastructure, Mr. Gadkari pointed out that India’s logistics cost has been reduced from 16% to 10%, with a target of 9% by December 2025. This reduction, he said, would significantly boost exports and create employment. He also mentioned that the National Highway network under NHAI has grown by 120%, from 4,000 km in 2014 to 8,700 km in 2025, demonstrating the government’s commitment to infrastructure-led development.

Among the key projects, the Madanapalle–Pileru stretch of NH-71 has been upgraded to a modern 4-lane corridor spanning 56 km at a cost of ₹1,994 crore. The project includes 9 flyovers, 19 major bridges, a railway overbridge, 5 vehicular underpasses, and 10 local underpasses, significantly improving travel efficiency and safety.

Similarly, the Kurnool–Mandlem section of NH-340C has been upgraded to a 4-lane road with paved shoulders over 31 km, at a cost of ₹858 crore. This stretch features 1 flyover, 4 viaducts, 3 local underpasses, and a minor underpass.

Additionally, foundation stones were laid for 27 other highway projects aimed at boosting connectivity to religious hubs like Tirupati, Srisailam, and Kadiri, and tourist destinations such as Horsley Hills and Vodarevu Beach. The projects will also strengthen seamless links to major economic centres, including Sri City, Krishnapatnam Port, and Tirupati Airport, further driving regional development.