इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 02:20:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gadkari chairs 10th meeting of Group of Infrastructure Committee

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired the 10th meeting of the Group of Infrastructure Committee in New Delhi to address existing inter-Ministerial issues concerning the implementation of various infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, several issues were deliberated to expedite the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects. These included issues related to pending forest and environment clearances, facilitation of working permissions or approvals, land allocation and release of funds. Plans for making comprehensive guidelines for environmental and forest clearance were also discussed at length.

In his address, Mr Gadkari informed that an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme’s progress. The concerned officers were directed to expedite the process of clearance and implementation of the above matters. The stakeholder including ministries and various government departments agreed to look into the issues raised and resolve the same to expedite infrastructure projects.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Gen (Dr.) V. K. Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Shripad Naik and Ajay Bhatt participated in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart