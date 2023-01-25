Gadkari chairs 10th meeting of Group of Infrastructure Committee

AMN / WEB DESK

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired the 10th meeting of the Group of Infrastructure Committee in New Delhi to address existing inter-Ministerial issues concerning the implementation of various infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, several issues were deliberated to expedite the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects. These included issues related to pending forest and environment clearances, facilitation of working permissions or approvals, land allocation and release of funds. Plans for making comprehensive guidelines for environmental and forest clearance were also discussed at length.

In his address, Mr Gadkari informed that an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme’s progress. The concerned officers were directed to expedite the process of clearance and implementation of the above matters. The stakeholder including ministries and various government departments agreed to look into the issues raised and resolve the same to expedite infrastructure projects.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, Gen (Dr.) V. K. Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Shripad Naik and Ajay Bhatt participated in the meeting.