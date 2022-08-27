Gadkari calls for reducing production of sugar and diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector

AMN

Highways and Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari pitched for rate rationalization for power purchase. He said there are some states, which do not give appropriate rates in accordance with the policy of the federal government.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he said sugarcane is one of the important crops produced in the country, adding that the government has taken a decision for diversification of agriculture to energy and power sector. Mr Gadkari said, with this, a decision has been taken to add 20 percent ethanol in petrol.

The minister opined that a time has come for the industry to discourage the production of sugar from sugarcane and focus on converting more ethanol.

Saying that ethanol requirement is very high, Mr Gadkari said, last year the country’s capacity to produce this by-product was 400 crore litre. However, he pointed out that when 20 percent ethanol is added to petrol, then the total requirement is of one thousand crore litre.

He said initiatives have been taken by the Government to boost ethanol production. He highlighted how he received a generator made by Kirloskar which runs on 100 percent bio-ethanol.

The minister informed that a decision has also been taken by the government to launch flex engines in the country. He said two-wheelers manufactured by Bajaj, TVS and Hero have already installed flex engines.

Mr Gadkari said car manufacturers like Toyota, Hyundai, Mercedes and Suzuki have also promised that they will come up with flex engines soon. He said the most important fuel for the future is green hydrogen.