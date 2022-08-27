FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2022 04:27:40      انڈین آواز

Gadkari calls for reducing production of sugar and diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Highways and Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari pitched for rate rationalization for power purchase. He said there are some states, which do not give appropriate rates in accordance with the policy of the federal government.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he said sugarcane is one of the important crops produced in the country, adding that the government has taken a decision for diversification of agriculture to energy and power sector. Mr Gadkari said, with this, a decision has been taken to add 20 percent ethanol in petrol.

The minister opined that a time has come for the industry to discourage the production of sugar from sugarcane and focus on converting more ethanol.

Saying that ethanol requirement is very high, Mr Gadkari said, last year the country’s capacity to produce this by-product was 400 crore litre. However, he pointed out that when 20 percent ethanol is added to petrol, then the total requirement is of one thousand crore litre.

He said initiatives have been taken by the Government to boost ethanol production. He highlighted how he received a generator made by Kirloskar which runs on 100 percent bio-ethanol.

The minister informed that a decision has also been taken by the government to launch flex engines in the country. He said two-wheelers manufactured by Bajaj, TVS and Hero have already installed flex engines.

Mr Gadkari said car manufacturers like Toyota, Hyundai, Mercedes and Suzuki have also promised that they will come up with flex engines soon. He said the most important fuel for the future is green hydrogen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand  Football: Kerala Blasters overwhelm North East United for their first win  

Harpal Singh Bedi Guwahati, 27 August: Kerala Blasters overwhelmed North East United FC (NEUFC) 3-0 to reco ...

Durand Football: Mohammedan Sporting beat Air Force to enter the quarters

  Harpal Singh Bedi  Scoring a goal in each half local favourite  Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), ...

“This win is very important for country”, says Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another new chapter , becoming the first I ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart