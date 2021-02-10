Gadkari calls for ‘all-round’ efforts to reduce road accidents

AMN

Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari has called for all-round efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that deaths due to road accidents are reduced by 50 per cent before 2025.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Webinar series launched by International Road Federation, India Chapter, on the theme of “Road Safety Challenges in India & Preparation of an Action Plan” yesterday

Terming the situation as alarming, Gadkari said that India stands at number one position in road accidents in the world, ahead of US and China. He further added the central government has proposed a programme to improve road safety and to incentivise the states with Rs 14,000 crores.

He said road safety is mostly a behavioural issue, and it requires cooperative federalism to boost coordination right from block to taluka level. India is observing the Road Safety Month currently to build awareness on road safety issues.