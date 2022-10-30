Gadkari asks IITians to focus their research on use of bio-technology

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday urged the young, talented engineering man-power of the country to do research on manufacturing green hydrogen from electrolysing sewage water and bio-digestion of organic wastes.

Speaking at a global leadership summit organized in IIT Bombay, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that India should become an energy-exporting country in the future. He asked the IITians to focus their research on use of bio-technology for production of bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen from bio-mass.

The Union Minister said that India is moving towards use of green hydrogen at a large scale hence there is a scope to prioritize needs-based research. He further said that research should come up with Import substitute, cost-effective, pollution free, indigenous solutions.

He added that the new generation of researchers should identify the commodities being imported in the country and then focus on developing Swadeshi alternatives for those. He continued saying that this will lead to decrease in imports, increase in exports resulting in making our economy stronger. He further said that proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw materials and marketability should be considered for all research projects.

He also urged the IITians to prioritize on research for forest-based industries, agriculture and rural technology, tribal sectors in socially, economically and educationally backward districts of the country. He stated that there is need to identify the rural, agricultural raw materials which have the potential to bring about a revolution. He also said that this will bring about a lot of development and create employment opportunities.