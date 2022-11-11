FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2022 07:20:30

Gadkari announces new projects for North East

Published On: By

Vinit Wahi


Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today announced sanctioning of upcoming new projects worth Rs.1.6 Lakh Crores in North East. At the concluding press conference of the review of NH projects in North East Region in Guwahati, Assam he said these projects include Roads, Ropeways, RoBs, Major Bridges across River Brahmaputra and other water bodies. The minister said Multi Modal logistics parks have been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura & Silchar in Assam.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi  we’re working towards bridging the connectivity gap in North East India and giving momentum to transport infrastructure in the region.
 
The Minister said around 50 Way Side Amenities and 50 View Points are also being developed. Once completed, it would give significant boost to the Tourism sector and economy in North Eastern region, he added.

