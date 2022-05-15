FreeCurrencyRates.com

G7: ‘Will never recognize’ new borders as result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine

WEB DESK

The world’s most powerful industrialized nations the Group of Seven have declared they will never recognize new borders as a result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

In a statement after a meeting of their foreign ministers, the G7 said it will never recognize borders Russia has attempted to change by military action and will uphold the engagement in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and all states.

An agency report added that the statement also says the G7 will expand sanctions and keep supplying Ukraine with weapons.

The G7 are Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The EU also has a seat at the table but is not counted in the seven.

