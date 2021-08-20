G7 Ministers call for international community to unite in its response to Afghanistan crisis

WEB DESK

G7 Foreign Ministers have called for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this yesterday in a statement issued after chairing a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers as well as the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G 7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

The G7 countries have stressed the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and expressed their concerns over reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan.

UK Foreign Secretary also said that the G7 called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave and are doing everything possible to evacuate vulnerable persons from Kabul airport.

They also vowed to prevent any further loss of life in Afghanistan and to the international community from terrorism.