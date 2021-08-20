FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2021 11:14:30      انڈین آواز

G7 Ministers call for international community to unite in its response to Afghanistan crisis

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

G7 Foreign Ministers have called for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this yesterday in a statement issued after chairing a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers as well as the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G 7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

The G7 countries have stressed the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and expressed their concerns over reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan.

UK Foreign Secretary also said that the G7 called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave and are doing everything possible to evacuate vulnerable persons from Kabul airport.

They also vowed to prevent any further loss of life in Afghanistan and to the international community from terrorism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Honda, TVS, KTM, Yamaha in the race for honours at 2W National Championship`

HSB / Chennai A fully sanitised MMRT will witness another grand congregation of the country’s top talent ...

Road to the Paris Games will be difficult given the shorter Olympic cycle; Abhinav Bindra

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Beijing  Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has cautioned the s ...

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

خبرنامہ

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz