G7 issues statement in support of Ukraine

The G7 leaders issued a joint statement pledging to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian support to Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, and unite to gain the victory of freedom in Europe and around the world.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the White House on Sunday.

“Through its invasion of and actions in Ukraine since 2014, Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the Second World War to spare successive generations from the scourge of war,” reads the G7 leaders’ statement.

It is noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the talks.

The G7 leaders assured him of their “full solidarity and support for Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future within its internationally recognised borders.”

In turn, President Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s ultimate aim is to ensure full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future and thanked G7 members for their support, the document notes. Moreover, Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine relies on its international partners in providing necessary assistance.

“Ukraine has entered into discussions with international partners on security mechanisms for a viable post-war peace settlement. Ukraine remains committed to working closely with G7 members to support Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability in the face of the challenges posed by the full-scaled Russian invasion, massive destruction of critical infrastructure and disruption of traditional shipping routes for Ukrainian exports,” reads the statement.

The G7 leaders reassured President Zelensky of their “continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future, such that Ukraine can defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression.”