FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2022 04:22:07      انڈین آواز

G7 issues statement in support of Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By
G7 committed to supporting Ukraine until its victory and recovery

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The G7 leaders issued a joint statement pledging to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian support to Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, and unite to gain the victory of freedom in Europe and around the world.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the White House on Sunday.

“Through its invasion of and actions in Ukraine since 2014, Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the Second World War to spare successive generations from the scourge of war,” reads the G7 leaders’ statement.

It is noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also joined the talks.

The G7 leaders assured him of their “full solidarity and support for Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future within its internationally recognised borders.”

In turn, President Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s ultimate aim is to ensure full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future and thanked G7 members for their support, the document notes. Moreover, Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine relies on its international partners in providing necessary assistance.

“Ukraine has entered into discussions with international partners on security mechanisms for a viable post-war peace settlement. Ukraine remains committed to working closely with G7 members to support Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability in the face of the challenges posed by the full-scaled Russian invasion, massive destruction of critical infrastructure and disruption of traditional shipping routes for Ukrainian exports,” reads the statement.

The G7 leaders reassured President Zelensky of their “continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future, such that Ukraine can defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men thrash Germany 5-0; Indian women to open campaign against Canada in Group D in later in day

In Thomas and Uber Cup, Badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, Indian men's team began its campaign in an ...

Carlos Alcaraz shocks Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

Rising Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz shocked world number one Novak Djokovic in a three-set thriller to ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart