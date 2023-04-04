इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 03:54:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

G20 Second ETWG meeting: Delegates visit Dandi Kutir museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

As part of the Second Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency, at Gandhinagar the delegates visited Dandi Kutir a museum dedicated to the Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi on the last day today.

They visited various sections of the museum and learnt about the life of Mahatma Gandhi. In the morning, a Yoga session was also organised for them.

Last evening, the delegates were taken on a site visit to Sujanpura Solar Plant in Modhera village. It is India’s first round- the-clock Battery Energy Storage System – BESS-based Solar Powered Village. They also visited Modhera Sun Temple.

The ETWG meeting began on Sunday. Around 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organizations participated in the meeting.

A constructive and positive discussion was held on key issues related to energy transitions during the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart