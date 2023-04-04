G20 Second ETWG meeting: Delegates visit Dandi Kutir museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar

AMN

As part of the Second Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency, at Gandhinagar the delegates visited Dandi Kutir a museum dedicated to the Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi on the last day today.

They visited various sections of the museum and learnt about the life of Mahatma Gandhi. In the morning, a Yoga session was also organised for them.

Last evening, the delegates were taken on a site visit to Sujanpura Solar Plant in Modhera village. It is India’s first round- the-clock Battery Energy Storage System – BESS-based Solar Powered Village. They also visited Modhera Sun Temple.

The ETWG meeting began on Sunday. Around 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organizations participated in the meeting.

A constructive and positive discussion was held on key issues related to energy transitions during the meeting.