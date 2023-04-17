G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists to start at Varanasi

AMN / WEB DESK

G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) will start at Varanasi on Monday. The three-day meeting is being organised by the Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. About 80 foreign delegates from G20 Member States will participate in the event.



Dr. Himanshu Pathak, DG, Indian Council for Agriculture Research said that this is the 100th event related to G20.



Various issues of agriculture research and development including food security and nutrition, Climate Smart Agriculture, Digital Agriculture, Public Private Partnership etc. have been included for discussion. The “Millets And OtHer Ancient GRains International ReSearcH Initiative (MAHARISHI)’ is also proposed for deliberations as a G20 initiative during India’s Presidency. MAHARISHI aims at advancing research collaborations and generating awareness about millets and other ancient grains during International Years of Millets 2023 and after.