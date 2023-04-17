इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2023 12:52:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists to start at Varanasi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) will start at Varanasi on Monday. The three-day meeting is being organised by the Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.  About  80 foreign delegates from G20 Member States will participate in the event. 

Dr. Himanshu Pathak, DG, Indian Council for Agriculture Research said that this is the 100th event related to G20.

Various issues of agriculture research and development including food security and nutrition, Climate Smart Agriculture, Digital Agriculture, Public Private Partnership etc. have been included for discussion. The “Millets And OtHer Ancient GRains International ReSearcH Initiative (MAHARISHI)’ is also proposed for deliberations as a G20 initiative during India’s Presidency. MAHARISHI aims at advancing research collaborations and generating awareness about millets and other ancient grains during International Years of Millets 2023 and after.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart