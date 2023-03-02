इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 12:48:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

G20 Foreign Ministers call for strong international cooperation in field of climate change, counter-terrorism

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meet held in New Delhi on Thursday deliberated upon current global challenges including climate change, food and energy insecurity, and global supply chain disruptions.

The Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document of the meeting said that the Foreign Ministers brought focus on issues like strengthening multilateralism, ambitious climate and environmental action, deepening cooperation on sustainable development, counter-terrorism, and disaster risk reduction. It said that the war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy and there was a discussion on the issue.

The Foreign Ministers said it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The Outcome Document said the threat of the use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible and peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital.

It stressed that a more inclusive and reinvigorated multilateralism and reform aimed at implementing the 2030 agenda is essential. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the steadfast commitments of G20 Leaders to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart