G20 Foreign Ministers call for strong international cooperation in field of climate change, counter-terrorism

AMN / WEB DESK

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meet held in New Delhi on Thursday deliberated upon current global challenges including climate change, food and energy insecurity, and global supply chain disruptions.

The Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document of the meeting said that the Foreign Ministers brought focus on issues like strengthening multilateralism, ambitious climate and environmental action, deepening cooperation on sustainable development, counter-terrorism, and disaster risk reduction. It said that the war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy and there was a discussion on the issue.

The Foreign Ministers said it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The Outcome Document said the threat of the use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible and peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital.

It stressed that a more inclusive and reinvigorated multilateralism and reform aimed at implementing the 2030 agenda is essential. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the steadfast commitments of G20 Leaders to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.