G20 Culture Working Group meet begins in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

The first meeting of the G-20 Culture Working Group was inaugurated in Khajuraho today. Addressing the inaugural session, Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar said that culture is very important in maintaining mutual relations. Culture has the power to unite. He further added that culture is also effective in boosting the economy. He hoped that this platform of G20 will contribute significantly to strengthening the culture.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that cultural equality and harmony in India are from our heritage. She said the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One Earth, One Family and One Future and Integral Humanism are very old and India has always stood by them.

Ms Lekhi informed that 25 idols have been brought back to India from abroad. During this first meeting of the Culture Working Group, various topics will be discussed. The meeting will continue till the 25th of this month