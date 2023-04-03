इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 09:26:29      انڈین آواز
G20: Constructive discussions held on energy transition in ongoing 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group meet

Secretary of the Ministry of Power Alok Kumar said that constructive and positive discussions were held on key issues related to energy transition in the ongoing Second Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The three-day meeting began yesterday. Addressing media on the second day of the meeting, Mr Kumar said that the meeting remained successful and the proposals put forward by India received the support of G20 countries. He said that India has set a target to achieve 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 and reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

Mr Kumar also informed that during these two days, three side events were also organised. The first side event was on Green Hydrogen Accelerating Net- Zero Pathways and the other two side events were held today including on Diversified Renewable Energy Supply Chains for Advancing Energy.

Around 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organizations are participating in the three-day meeting.

