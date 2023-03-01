G-20 meeting of Anti Corruption Working Group begins in Gurugram

India says, multilateral action required more than bilateral coordination for timely disposal of cases

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed on requirement of multilateral action rather than bilateral coordination for streamlining the judicial processes and timely disposal of cases.



Addressing the G20 meeting of the Anti Corruption Working Group in Gurugram, the Minister said bilateral coordination proves to be more complex and presents obstacles in making progress in cases related to foreign economic offenders and the recovery of the related assets.

Mr. Singh asserted that India is strengthening mechanisms for speedy confiscation of the proceeds of crime, both at home and abroad will force the offenders to return to their home country. Mr. Singh added that this government had brought a fugitive economic offender law in 2018, which was a major breakthrough to tackle corrupt practices.

He added that even the other countries also find interest in it and through these kinds of initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established good governance practices for the rest of the world.

The Minister said, India is also playing a leading role in the governance aspects related to some menace which are affecting the practices of good governance. G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting will continue till Saturday.

The issues like food and energy security and development cooperation, counter-terrorism, new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will be figured in the meeting.



Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said, around 100 representatives will be part of detailed discussions on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism between Wednesday and Friday.