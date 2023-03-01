इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 03:06:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

G-20 meeting of Anti Corruption Working Group begins in Gurugram

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India says, multilateral action required more than bilateral coordination for timely disposal of cases

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed on requirement of multilateral action rather than bilateral coordination for streamlining the judicial processes and timely disposal of cases.

Addressing the G20 meeting of the Anti Corruption Working Group in Gurugram, the Minister said bilateral coordination proves to be more complex and presents obstacles in making progress in cases related to foreign economic offenders and the recovery of the related assets.  

Mr. Singh asserted that India is strengthening mechanisms for speedy confiscation of the proceeds of crime, both at home and abroad will force the offenders to return to their home country. Mr. Singh added that this government had brought a fugitive economic offender law in 2018, which was a major breakthrough to tackle corrupt practices.

He added that even the other countries also find interest in it and through these kinds of initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established good governance practices for the rest of the world.

The Minister said, India is also playing a leading role in the governance aspects related to some menace which are affecting the practices of good governance. G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting will continue till Saturday.
The issues like food and energy security and development cooperation, counter-terrorism, new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will be figured in the meeting.  

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said, around 100 representatives will be part of detailed discussions on strengthening the international anti-corruption mechanism between Wednesday and Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اسرو نے چندریان مشن 3 کےلئے کرایوجینک انجن کی کامیاب آزمائش کی

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اِسرو نے CE-20Cryogenic انجن کی اہ ...

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart