G-20 Health Working Group meeting in Thiruvananthapuram discusses digital health innovations to aid universal health coverage

AMN

The G-20 Health Working Group meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday discussed digital health innovations to aid universal health coverage. AIR correspondent reports that the discussions on the three priorities set by the G20 Health Working Group were completed by today’s forenoon session. Solutions to urgent challenges in the health sector and international cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals were the other priority issues discussed in the meeting, apart from digital health. The second day’s activities started with a yoga program at Kovalam beach.

A side event on Medical Value Travel and integrative therapies will also begin today. Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Praveen Pawar will deliver the keynote address in the inaugural session in the afternoon. Discussions will be held on international travel for medical purposes and the synergy of various treatment methods including Ayurveda. As part of the regional visit program, the delegation will visit Thiruvananthapuram KIMS Hospital and Kovalam Arts and Crafts Village today.