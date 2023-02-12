G-20 Agriculture Working group to begin in Indore

AMN / INDORE

The first meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working group, will be held at Indore, in Madhya Pradesh from 13th to 15 February 2023. Around one hundred delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and International Organizations are expected to participate in the meeting.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition, focussing on millets on the first day of the event. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate on the second day of the event. Day Three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the Agriculture working group.

During the 3 day event brainstorming sessions will be held on various themes including ‘Food Security and Nutrition’, ‘Climate Based Approaches for Sustainable Agriculture’, ‘Value Chains and Food Systems for Inclusive Agriculture’ ‘Digitization for Agricultural Transformation’ and many more. During the event, the delegates will also visit Rajwada Palace at Indore and historical Mandu Fort.