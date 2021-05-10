Full List of West Bengal Ministers 2021

WEB DESK
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inducted 43 ministers in her new cabinet which also includes several fresh faces.
As many as 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath today at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. A prominent name among them is Amit Mitra, who was the finance minister under Mamata Banerjee in her two previous terms since 2011, but did not contest polls due to his ill health. Just like Mamata Banerjee, Amit Mitra will also have to contest a by-poll to get elected to the West Bengal assembly.
The list also includes veteran leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan. In all, there are 24 cabinet ministers. New faces in the council of ministers include former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwari and Siuli Saha.
Full List of West Bengal Ministers
Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister
Cabinet Minister
1. Subrata Mukherjee
2. Partha Chatterjee
3. Amit Mitra
4. Sadhan Pande
5. Jyoti Priya Mallick
6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
9. Moloy Ghatak
10. Aroop Biswas
11. Ujjal Biswas
12. Arup Roy
13. Rathin Ghosh
14. Firhad Hakim
15. Chandranath Sinha
16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
17. Bratya Basu
18. Pular Roy
19. Shashi Panja
20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
21. Biplab Mitra
22. Javed Ahmed Khan
23. Swapan Debnath
24. Siddiqullah Choudhary
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
25. Becharam Manna
26. Subrata Saha
27. Humayun Kabir
28. Akhil Giri
29. Chandrima Bhattacharya
30. Ratna De Nag
31. Sandhyarani Tudu
32. Bulu Chik Baraik
33. Sujit Bose
34. Indranil Sen
Minister of State
35. Dilip Mondal
36. Akhruzzaman
37. Seuli Saha
38. Srikant Mahato
39. Yeasmin Sabina
40. Birbaha Hansda
41. Jyotsna Mandi
42. Adhikary Paresh Chandra
43. Manoj Tiwari