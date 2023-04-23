इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 12:43:14      انڈین آواز
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga district of Punjab

Punjab police have arrested Amritpal Singh, leader of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation from a gurudwara at Rode village, Moga district in Punjab. He was on a run since March this year and police had been trying hard to arrest him. Many of his aides had already been detained recently and had been interrogated and sent to Dibrugarh jail.

Punjab police through its Twitter handle has confirmed the arrest of Amritpal Singh from the Moga district of Punjab today in the wee hours. Police also have urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the State. It also asked not to believe in any fake news.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کی مبارکباد دی ہے۔

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کیمبا ...

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

