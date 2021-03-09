Fuel price hike mars proceedings of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both the houses of Parliament adjourned for the day again today following opposition protests over hike in price of petroleum products. In the morning, when the House met for the day, opposition members created uproar over the issue demanding roll back of increased prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take up Question Hour. He said, Question Hour is very important as members raise problems in their respective areas. Amid noisy scenes, he tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. As the pandemonium continued, he adjourned the House till 12 Noon.

In the Rajya Sabha also, when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, the opposition parties again raised the issue. Congress members trooped into the well and started raising slogans against the price rise. Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the House by initiating the Question Hour and asked the members to go back to their seats. Amid continuation of noisy scene, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 PM.

Earlier, opposition parties had given the adjournment notices over the issue which was rejected by the Chair. Following this, Congress members came into the well and raised slogans against the government. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that the members can raise this issue during discussion on listed business. Amid uproar, Mr. Harivansh tried to run the Zero Hour.