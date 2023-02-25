इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2023 02:56:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

FSSAI specifies comprehensive group standard for millets from September

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has specified a comprehensive group standard for millets under Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Second Amendment Regulations, 2023. Union Health Ministry in a statement said that it will be enforced from 1st of September this year. Currently, individual standards for only a few millets like sorghum (jowar), whole and decorticated pearl millet grain (bajra), finger millet (ragi) and amaranth are prescribed. The Authority has now framed a comprehensive group standard for 15 types of millets specifying eight quality parameters to ensure availability of good quality millets in domestic and global markets. The group standard is applicable to the millets including  Buckwheat (Kuttu), Kodo Millet (Kodo), Little Millet (Kutki), Brown top (Korale) and Job’s tears (Adlay).

Millets are group of small-grained cereal food crops that are highly tolerant to drought and other extreme weather conditions and requires low chemical inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides. Most of the millet crops are native of India and t provide most of the nutrients required for normal functioning of human body.

In order to enhance awareness and promote production and consumption of millets, in April 2018, millets were rebranded as Nutri Cereals and the year 2018 was designated as the National Year of Millets. Later, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart