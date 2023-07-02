Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

file photo

A fresh wave of violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur after three persons were reported killed in the ensuing clashes, according to media reports.

At least two “village volunteers” were killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said.

The incident took place in Khoijumantabi village late on Sunday night when the “village volunteers” were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that while it is “not possible to confirm or deny international hand” in the ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, it “seems pre-planned”.

In an interview to a news agency, Singh also said that he was considering resigning from his post earlier this week due to fears that the public had lost confidence in him, but the show of support made him change his mind.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, over the possible inclusion of the former into the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.