Fresh spell of heavy rains lash Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

A fresh spell of heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday. Many low-lying areas are inundated and affected traffic movement in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Delhi and neighbouring areas today and tomorrow.

Weather experts say, the convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days.