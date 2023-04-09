इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 11:02:08      انڈین آواز
Fresh MCD mayoral polls on April 26: Saurabh Bhardwaj

WEB DESK

Election for the post of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said today.

Talking to a news agency, Bhardwaj, who is a nominated member of MCD, said, “It is necessary to conduct the election in April. Incumbent Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 as the date for this.”

Bhardwaj said. “I hope for the election to be held in a peaceful manner if all rules and regulations are followed by the LG Office.”

AAP leader Shelly Oberoi completed her 38-day tenure as a Delhi Mayor on March 31. As per the norms, the election process needs to be completed before April 30.

Bhardwaj, however, refrained from commenting about the name of the party candidate for the Mayor post.

“The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party’s candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party’s high command,” he added.

