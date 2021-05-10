Fresh clashes break out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem

WEB DESK

Fresh clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police in Jerusalem on Saturday, leaving dozens of people injured.

Tensions have been rising over the potential eviction of Palestinians from land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.

According to media reports, around 90 people were injured in the violence.

On Friday, more than 200 Palestinians and at least 17 Israeli police were injured in skirmishes near Al-Aqsa mosque.

Meanwhile, in a separate development yesterday, Israel’s military said a rocket was fired by Palestinian militants from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip into Israel.