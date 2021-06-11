French president urges ‘certain’ G7 countries to ‘lift export ban on vaccine ingredients to India’

WEB DESK

France President Emmanuel Macron has urged ‘certain’ G7 nations to lift the export ban on raw materials necessary to produce COVID-19 vaccines to India. Before suggesting that it will help in the production of vaccines for the poorest countries, Macron hoped an agreement will be reached among nations at G7 Summit in this regard.

During an address ahead of the G7 Summit, the French president highlighted the export bans by several G7 member countries which have blocked production in other countries and sometimes blocked production in middle-income countries which is essential for the production of vaccines for the poorest countries.

“I will take just one example, India.”

“India, in particular Serum Institute of India (SII), blocked by export restrictions on ingredients needed to produce vaccines from certain G7 economies. Restrictions must be lifted so India can produce more for itself and quickly supply Africans in particular, who are dependent on its production,” he stressed.

Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France has decided to put on the table with South Africa for this G7 Summit a proposal that allows them to work on time-and space-limited exemption of this intellectual property.

“We defend fair remuneration of innovation and the respect of intellectual property,” he added.

Before expressing optimism regarding an agreement in this regard at the G7 Summit, the France president iterated that it is an initial proposal from India and South Africa that we have worked on, that we still want to work on with the WHO, the WTO and all our partners.