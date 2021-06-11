Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jun 2021 11:59:32      انڈین آواز

French president urges ‘certain’ G7 countries to ‘lift export ban on vaccine ingredients to India’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

France President Emmanuel Macron has urged ‘certain’ G7 nations to lift the export ban on raw materials necessary to produce COVID-19 vaccines to India. Before suggesting that it will help in the production of vaccines for the poorest countries, Macron hoped an agreement will be reached among nations at G7 Summit in this regard.

During an address ahead of the G7 Summit, the French president highlighted the export bans by several G7 member countries which have blocked production in other countries and sometimes blocked production in middle-income countries which is essential for the production of vaccines for the poorest countries.

“I will take just one example, India.”

“India, in particular Serum Institute of India (SII), blocked by export restrictions on ingredients needed to produce vaccines from certain G7 economies. Restrictions must be lifted so India can produce more for itself and quickly supply Africans in particular, who are dependent on its production,” he stressed.

Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France has decided to put on the table with South Africa for this G7 Summit a proposal that allows them to work on time-and space-limited exemption of this intellectual property.

“We defend fair remuneration of innovation and the respect of intellectual property,” he added.

Before expressing optimism regarding an agreement in this regard at the G7 Summit, the France president iterated that it is an initial proposal from India and South Africa that we have worked on, that we still want to work on with the WHO, the WTO and all our partners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

Virender Sehwag launches cricket website CRICURU

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI CRICURU - India’s first cricket coaching website for promising young player ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz