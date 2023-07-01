इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 02:32:11      انڈین آواز
French President Emmanuel Macron held emergency meeting amid unrest in country

French President Emmanuel Macron today held an emergency meeting amid the unrest in the country. After the meeting, in a short statement, Mr Macron said, Nahel’s death had been instrumentalized, denouncing the unacceptable exploitation of the adolescent’s death. He also condemned the recent violence with the greatest firmess, adding the current situation was unacceptable and unjustifiable.

Meanwhile, the President outlined a series of measures to try to quell the recent violence. He has announced that more police would be deployed on the streets. Mr. Macron has asked parents to keep their children away from the riots, noting that some of those participating were very young. He added that social media had intoxicated some children and encouraged copycat behaviour.

Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Interior said that 875 people were taken into custody during the overnight unrest.

It said, around 1,900 automobiles have been burned since yesterday, with fires being ignited at 500 public buildings such as police stations. Around 3,880 fire incidents were reported overnight. 249 officers were injured after the third night of unrest. Clashes between police and the rioters occurred throughout the country.

Local Media reported, across the country, 40,000 members of law enforcement were deployed to quell the unrest. In the capital Paris, 5,000 personnel were on duty overnight.

Meanwhile, the UN today called on France to tackle racism in its security forces.

The UN High Commission for Human Rights Spokesperson Shamdasani said the Commission is concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France. He said this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement. 

