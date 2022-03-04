French President Emmanuel Macron announces he will run for second term

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that he will run for a second term in April’s presidential election. He is already leading in the polls. In a letter to the French published on domestic media websites Macron said that he seeks their trust again.

44 years old Macron, had long indicated that he wanted to run in the election, scheduled to be held in two rounds on April 10th and April 24th, without formally announcing it until now. But his initial campaign plans have changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse and two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, are expected to be his main challengers.