French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. The Day 1 of the tournement witnessed a major upset as World No.6 Ons Jabeur gets knocked out in the first round of Women’s Singles. The Tunisian star lost to to Poland’s 56th-ranked Magda Linnete 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem also crashed out in the first round of Men’s Singles, losing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.

Leading the list of players in action today are Madrid champions Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur, both of whom are scheduled to play on Court Philippe Chatrier. Other big names, include former champion Garbine Muguruza, top-10 player Maria Sakkari and men’s singles title contender Alexander Zverev, will also be seen in action on the opening day today.

In the men’s side, King of Clay Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set for a potential quarter-final showdown.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek could meet Jelena Ostapenko, the last player to defeat the Pole this year, in the fourth round. Iga Swiatek, recently clinched the Italian Open title and ascended to world no.1, is hot favourite for the women’s title.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will have her task cut out as she returns to the court after three months due to elbow injury. She has last played at the Qatar Open in February, a month after lifting the Australian Open’s doubles title with partner Katerina Siniakova.

Paula Badosa and Anett Kontaveit will be the other players to watch out for in the women’s singles.

