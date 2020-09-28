French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN

In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to reach the second round of the French Open last night and extend her winning streak to 15 matches.

Now she next faces countrywoman Irina Camelia Begu of Romania. Irina beat Jil Teichmann of Spain by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The 10th-seeded Victoria Azarenka beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, 6-1,6-2 in the opening match.

She next faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who won 6-4, 6-4 against American veteran Venus Williams. 40-year-old Williams exited in the first round at Roland Garros for the third straight year.

No. 17 Anett Kontaveit lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, but No. 20 Maria Sakkari and No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova both advanced.

16-year-old American Coco Gauff made her main-draw debut at Roland Garros a successful one by eliminating No. 9 seed Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3.

In the Men’s Singles, former World No.1 Andy Murray has lost in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

The British player was well below the level of 2015 champion Wawrinka, who eased to a 6-1 6-3 6-2 victory.

Murray’s exit came after British number one Dan Evans lost to Japan’s Kei Nishikori in a fluctuating five-setter.

Evans has lost on all three appearances in the main draw at Roland Garros after a 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4 defeat.

US Open runner-up sixth seeded Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to launch his challenge with a 7-5 6-2 6-4 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak.

Earlier, the final grand slam of the year, the French Open got off in Paris on Sunday with many changes in place amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 1,000 people are allowed per day at the tournament in western Paris.

But only 150 were there to see 11th-seeded David Goffin begin his match against Next Gen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner.

Goffin was the first seeded player to be knocked out when he lost 7-5, 6-0, 6-3. His countrywoman Elise Mertens – seeded 16th – fared better in beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-3.

No. 25 Alex De Minaur also went out in straight sets, losing 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0 to 2018 semifinalist Marco Cecchinato.

No. 21 John Isner went through 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 against Elliot Benchetrit and the big-serving American next meets qualifier Sebastian Korda.

The 20-year-old Korda beat Andreas Seppi of Italy 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 27 Taylor Fritz relinquished a two-set lead but the American held firm to win 7-5, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3 against Tomas Machac.