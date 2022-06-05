FreeCurrencyRates.com

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper Ruud in 3 sets in the men’s singles final at French Open 2022. It was the Spniard’s 14th Roland Garros crown and a 22nd Grand Slam title.

In French Open tennis, Spaniard Rafael Nadal has won the 14th singles title of the tournament beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final. With this victory, 36-year-old Nadal has become the oldest champion at Roland Garros. It is his 22nd Grand Slam title.

In women’s singles, World Number One Tennis player Iga Swiatek clinched this year’s title by beating US teenager Coco Gauf in Paris last evening. The 21-year-old polish player won her second Grand Slam title in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 over Gauff who was making her first final appearance at the clay-court Slam.

Nadal needed only 2 hours and 18 minutes to beat 8th seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the men’s singles final on Sunday. Nadal registered his 21st bagel at Roland Garros and 3rd in the Paris final after decimating his academy student Ruud in the final set.

Nadal, who had headed into the final after a 3-hour battle with Alexander Zverev who retired in the 2nd set with a nasty ankle injury, looked nervy as he conceded a break in the first set even as Ruud, who trains at Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, was dealing with nerves in his maiden Grand Slam final.

