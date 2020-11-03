‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Freedom of expression should be exercised without hurting religious sentiments: Bangladesh

WEB DESK

Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise the freedom of expression responsibly and refrain from hurting anybody’s religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience instead of mixing up religious issues with economic ones.

He made the remarks while briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The Foreign Secretary said Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion.

Three people died in a knife attack recently at a church in Nice, what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

He said France would not surrender its core values after visiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city.

In Nice, one elderly victim was “virtually beheaded”, officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

The Foreign Secretary encouraged all to remain calm and peaceful as Bangladesh believes in harmony in the society.

Hundreds of activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in on Monday protesting the recent comments made by France President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.

