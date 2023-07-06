इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 08:40:49      انڈین آواز
Freedom of expression being misused by anti-India elements in Canada: MEA on posters targeting Indian diplomats

The External Affairs Ministry today stressed that freedom of expression and speech is being misused by anti-India elements in Canada. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India strongly condemns the posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises.

He termed the matter unacceptable and said it has been strongly taken up with the Canadian authorities both in New Delhi and Ottawa. He said India has called upon the government of Canada to take all steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of diplomatic missions in Canada. Mr Bagchi said the issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence for propagating separatism and for legitimizing terrorism.

Responding to a question on the expansion of BRICS, Mr Bagchi said BRICS members have agreed that there should be a criterion on the basis of which BRICS can get new members. He added that this is also India’s position on the matter.

