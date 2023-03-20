Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare.

The aim of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress is popularize Unani system across the country: Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A Unani Medical camp was organised at the Press club of India today (March 20) where a number of journalists and other members of the club got expert advice of senior Hakeems (doctors) concerning their health issues. Several members also provided free medicines for their ailments. Largely Male members were seen taking advice of Hukma very attentively.

The camp was organised by the All India Unani Tibbi Congress, AIUTC in collaboration with the Press club of India.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Press Club of India Umakant Lakhera praised the activities of All India Unani Tibbi Congress saying today’s free Unani Medical camp is a great proof of its popularity Unani system among the people. He said that the Government of India has done a great job by including Unani in the AYUSH department as it is not only benefiting the common people but also the people connected to the mainstream media.

Dr. Syed Ahmed khan said that it is a matter of happiness for of AITUC that a large number of journalists took interest in Unani camp at PCI. This show efficacy and popularity of Unani system of medicine in the country

He said that Unani medicine has its own importance and usefulness through which it gives fitness without causing any side effects on the health of the patient.

He said that in the era of global epidemic corona virus, seasonal fever and dengue, people confidence in Unani has been increasing rapidly.

He further said that the aim of AIUTC Congress is to bring Unani medicine to every home.

Dr. Habibullah said that today’s camp was very successful and ‘we always try to organize such camp from time to time, so that people know about Unani medicine’. He said that people’s trust in Unani medicine has increased immensely.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Hakeem Attaur Rehman Ajmali, Dr. Azhar Mahmood, Dr. Mirza Asif Baig, Hakeem Murtaza Dehlvi, Dr. Faheem Malik, Hakeem Muhammad Yasir were among those present on the occasion and provided media support to the club members.