इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 09:53:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare.

The aim of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress is popularize Unani system across the country: Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A Unani Medical camp was organised at the Press club of India today (March 20) where a number of journalists and other members of the club got expert advice of senior Hakeems (doctors) concerning their health issues. Several members also provided free medicines for their ailments. Largely Male members were seen taking advice of Hukma very attentively.

The camp was organised by the All India Unani Tibbi Congress, AIUTC in collaboration with the Press club of India.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Press Club of India Umakant Lakhera praised the activities of All India Unani Tibbi Congress saying today’s free Unani Medical camp is a great proof of its popularity Unani system among the people. He said that the Government of India has done a great job by including Unani in the AYUSH department as it is not only benefiting the common people but also the people connected to the mainstream media.

Dr. Syed Ahmed khan said that it is a matter of happiness for of AITUC that a large number of journalists took interest in Unani camp at PCI. This show efficacy and popularity of Unani system of medicine in the country

He said that Unani medicine has its own importance and usefulness through which it gives fitness without causing any side effects on the health of the patient.

He said that in the era of global epidemic corona virus, seasonal fever and dengue, people confidence in Unani has been increasing rapidly.

He further said that the aim of AIUTC Congress is to bring Unani medicine to every home.

Dr. Habibullah said that today’s camp was very successful and ‘we always try to organize such camp from time to time, so that people know about Unani medicine’. He said that people’s trust in Unani medicine has increased immensely.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Hakeem Attaur Rehman Ajmali, Dr. Azhar Mahmood, Dr. Mirza Asif Baig,  Hakeem Murtaza Dehlvi, Dr. Faheem Malik, Hakeem Muhammad Yasir were among those present  on the occasion and provided media support to the club members.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالم اسلام کے نامور مفکر مالک بن نبی پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ بین الاقوامی سمینار اختتام پذیر

امریکہ ،قطر، عمان ، بنگلہ دیش، ملیشیا ، انڈونیشیا ، الجیریاا ...

پریس کلب آف انڈیا میں مفت یونانی میڈیکل کیمپ کا انعقاد

یونانی کا فائدہ نہ صرف عام لوگوں کو بلکہ مین اسٹریم سے جڑے لو ...

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشیدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر نئی دلّی آرہے ہیں

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر، کل ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart