France: Violence erupts against pension reforms

Violence broke out between protesters and security forces for a third night in central Paris yesterday over the government’s decision to abandon a parliamentary vote on unpopular pension reforms. Police said that around 4,000 people gathered in Place d’Italie after being banned from demonstrating close to the National Assembly building due to angry clashes on previous nights.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd and 73 people were arrested. Violence was also reported in the southeastern city of Lyon for a second night when small groups confronted police several times, prompting a response that included tear gas.

Meanwhile, after Ministers approved the plan by decree on Thursday, bypassing the lower house of Parliament, rival opposition parties filed two separate no-confidence motions, which are due to be debated tomorrow afternoon.