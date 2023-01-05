France to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine

WEB DESK

France has announced that it will send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine.

The announcement came after French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, January 4.

A French official told this is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army. However, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments.

According to the French armed forces ministry, AMX-10 is an armoured reconnaissance vehicle with a high level of mobility, with a carrying capacity of four crew.

According to media reports, France has already delivered modern artillery, armoured personnel carriers, anti-aircraft missiles and air-defence systems to Ukraine.