France to begin clinical trials to treat virus illness

France is to begin clinical trials involving transfusions of blood plasma from Coronavirus survivors into patients who have severe symptoms in a bid to treat the Coronavirus illness. The trials will start on Tuesday. This was disclosed in a joint statement released from Paris Hospital authority AP-HP, the national medical research institute INSERM, and the national blood service EFS.

The statement said, the clinical trial involves the transfusion of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, containing antibodies against the virus, and who could transfer this immunity to a patient suffering from COVID-19.

The trials will involve 60 patients in Paris hospitals, half of whom will receive the plasma from the persons who have recovered. The first results could be known in two to three weeks after the trials. The US Food and Drug Administration has already authorised physicians to experiment with the strategy to fight the Coronavirus.