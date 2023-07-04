France: Situation improves after 5 days of violent protests

AMN / WEB DESK

Situation in France, appears to be improving, after five days of violent protests. The violence erupted after the shooting of a teenager during a police traffic stop.

French Interior Ministry said, more than 150 people were arrested on Sunday night, compared with more than 700 the night before. French media had reported more than 1,300 arrests made by the police on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Mayors have called for people to rally outside town halls today to protest the violence and looting. Rioters have damaged and attempted to set fire to several town halls across France since the start of the unrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow will meet the mayors of 220 municipal areas that have been affected by the violence.