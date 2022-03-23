France sends rescue vehicles, emergency equipment to Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

French authorities say a convoy of rescue vehicles and emergency equipment is to leave Paris today to be provided to Ukraine’s emergency service.

A statement from the French foreign and interior ministries says 100 firefighters and rescue staff will dispatch the vehicles and equipment to Romania, at the border with Ukraine.

They include 11 fire engines, 16 rescue vehicles, and 23 trucks transporting 49 tons of health and emergency equipment. It comes in addition to a convoy of 21 new ambulances, which left yesterday.

The statement says the operation is meant to support rescuers from Ukraine’s Emergency Situations Service