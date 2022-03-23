FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 03:14:48      انڈین آواز

France sends rescue vehicles, emergency equipment to Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

French authorities say a convoy of rescue vehicles and emergency equipment is to leave Paris today to be provided to Ukraine’s emergency service.

A statement from the French foreign and interior ministries says 100 firefighters and rescue staff will dispatch the vehicles and equipment to Romania, at the border with Ukraine.

They include 11 fire engines, 16 rescue vehicles, and 23 trucks transporting 49 tons of health and emergency equipment. It comes in addition to a convoy of 21 new ambulances, which left yesterday.

The statement says the operation is meant to support rescuers from Ukraine’s Emergency Situations Service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Harpal Singh Bedi Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as h ...

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart