इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 09:01:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

France: Riots appear to calm, after five days of violent protests in response to the shooting of teenager M Nahel during a police traffic stop

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In France, riots appear to be calming, after five days of violent protests in response to the shooting of teenager M Nahel during a police traffic stop. French Interior Ministry said, more than 150 people were arrested on Sunday night, compared with more than 700 the night before. French media had reported more than 1,300 arrests made by the police on Friday night. The Ministry reported that 297 vehicles were set alight and counted a total of 352 street fires last night.

Meanwhile, Mayors have called for people to rally outside town halls today to protest the violence and looting. Rioters have damaged and attempted to set fire to several town halls across France since the start of the unrest. Over the last few days, there have been numerous calls for the violence to stop, including from Nahel’s family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart