France: Riots appear to calm, after five days of violent protests in response to the shooting of teenager M Nahel during a police traffic stop

AMN/ WEB DESK

In France, riots appear to be calming, after five days of violent protests in response to the shooting of teenager M Nahel during a police traffic stop. French Interior Ministry said, more than 150 people were arrested on Sunday night, compared with more than 700 the night before. French media had reported more than 1,300 arrests made by the police on Friday night. The Ministry reported that 297 vehicles were set alight and counted a total of 352 street fires last night.

Meanwhile, Mayors have called for people to rally outside town halls today to protest the violence and looting. Rioters have damaged and attempted to set fire to several town halls across France since the start of the unrest. Over the last few days, there have been numerous calls for the violence to stop, including from Nahel’s family.