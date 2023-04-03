France: Parisians vote to ban rental electric scooters in city

WEB DESK

In France, Parisians have voted to ban rental electric scooters in the city. Official results showed that almost 90 per cent of votes cast yesterday favoured a ban the battery-powered devices. The referendum was called in response to a rising number of people being injured and killed on e-scooters in the French capital.

Paris was a pioneer when it introduced e-scooters, in 2018 as the city’s authorities sought to promote non-polluting forms of urban transport.

Last Year, three people died and 459 were injured in e-scooter accidents in Paris.

However, operators of the e-scooters argued the vehicles made up a small proportion of overall traffic accidents in the city.

Paris has almost 15,000 e-scooters across its streets, operated by companies.