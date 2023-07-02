इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 01:56:55      انڈین آواز
France: Over 1300 people arrested as rioting continues for 4th day

Published On:

The riots in France started after a French policeman shot 17-year-old Nahel to death while he was trying to escape in a car.

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 1,300 people were arrested in France, during the fourth night of rioting after the death of Nahel M, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, in police shooting.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed his scheduled visit to Germany as a result of unrest in the country. Local media reports that the government deployed 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles overnight to tackle the crisis.

It said, looters have ransacked dozens of shops and torched 2,000 vehicles since the start of the riots, which have spread to cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille. 


France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, more than 200 police officers have been injured. Nahel was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday in the Paris suburb.

