France: Govt orders shops to close doors to cut energy waste

WEB DESK

In France, government ordered that shops will be close-doors when using air conditioning and limit neon lighting in a bid to cut energy waste. Minister of Ecological Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told, that these rules, already in place in some areas, will be rolled out across France. She further said, there will be issue two decrees on energy waste in the coming days.

According to these rules, shops will be fined up to 750 Euros for breaking the air-conditioning rule.

Energy costs in Europe have spiraled since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started. Local media reports, that the ban on neon signs is already in force in areas with a population under 8,00,000. Airports and stations are exempt.

France continues to experience extremely hot weather, increasing the demand for air conditioning.