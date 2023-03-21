France: Both votes fails controversial bill to raise retirement age from 62 to 64

AMN

The French government has survived a vote of no-confidence, which was triggered when it forced through an increase in the pension age to 64. It sparked new anti-government protests in Paris, where 101 people were arrested after stand-offs with police.

The vote, tabled by centrist MPs, had 278 votes in favour, falling short of the 287 votes needed. A second no-confidence motion, tabled by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, also did not pass. Now both votes have failed, the controversial bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 will become law.