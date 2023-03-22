इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2023 04:34:41      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

France: Both votes fails controversial bill to raise retirement age from 62 to 64

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The French government has survived a vote of no-confidence, which was triggered when it forced through an increase in the pension age to 64. It sparked new anti-government protests in Paris, where 101 people were arrested after stand-offs with police.

The vote, tabled by centrist MPs, had 278 votes in favour, falling short of the 287 votes needed. A second no-confidence motion, tabled by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, also did not pass. Now both votes have failed, the controversial bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 will become law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

ٹکنالوجی۔۔نئی تحقیق؛نئے پروڈکٹ

فیس بک کا ٹوئٹر جیسا روپ فیس بک کی مالک کمپنی ’میٹا‘ نے تصد ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart